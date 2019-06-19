Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta via The Canadian Press

Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta via The Canadian Press A helicopter is seen dropping water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., on May 25, 2019. Around 4,000 High Level residents were recently allowed to return to their homes.

HIGH LEVEL, Alta. — Advancing flames of a wildfire have forced the evacuation of the hamlet of La Crete in northern Alberta.

“The wildfire is advancing quickly,” reads a message on the Mackenzie County Facebook page Tuesday night.

“Everyone in the area must immediately evacuate. Crews will be going door to door. Please notify your neighbour.”

There was no immediate word on how many people are affected by the order to leave.