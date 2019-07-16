Wildfire Evacuees From Ontario Charged With Assault In Saskatchewan

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry via CP

Regina police say three men who were brought to Saskatchewan as wildfire evacuees from northern Ontario are facing assault charges.

Police say the charges stem from two separate calls to the University of Regina campus, where evacuees are being housed.

They say a fight broke out on Friday in one of the residence towers and a 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men.

Edward Dawson Wade Keeper, who is 19, and Darian Moose, 22, are charged with assault causing bodily harm.