Northern Premiers Unify To Call Out Provinces On Climate Change

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press Premiers from Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon speak at the annual meeting of premiers in Saskatoon.

SASKATOON —Northern premiers say they expect provinces to do their part when it comes to reducing greenhouse gases in Canada.

The leaders of the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut brought up the issue in Saskatoon at the annual meeting of Canada’s premiers, which is to wrap up later Thursday.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver told reporters his territory successfully negotiated a carbon pricing system with Ottawa and that anyone running for political leadership better have a plan to deal with climate change.

“As we’re sitting here having this conversation, my riding in Klondike has massive forest fires raging right now,” said Silver.

“Every region and every territory, every province needs to have a comprehensive plan.”

Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod said people in the North are living with the effects of a changing climate.