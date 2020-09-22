Nova Scotia Braces For 100-Kilometre Winds As Hurricane Teddy Nears

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS Waves hit the shore in Cow Bay, N.S., during a strong storm in 2012. Winds up to 100 km/h are expected in Nova Scotia when Hurricane Teddy hits this week.

HALIFAX — Residents of Halifax and Nova Scotia’s eastern shore were being warned Tuesday to stay away from the coastline as Hurricane Teddy made its way toward Atlantic Canada.

By noon, the Category 2 hurricane was still about 500 kilometres south of Nova Scotia, but it had picked up speed, travelling northward at 45 kilometres per hour.

Chuck Porter, the minister responsible for Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office, told reporters his biggest concern was the threat of a storm surge.

“I know people are attracted to the shoreline and they love to watch the waves,” Porter said Tuesday. “I want to caution folks: Please stay back. If you get trapped out there, somebody has to come and try to rescue you, putting people in jeopardy unnecessarily.”

Porter said sightseers hoping to watch big waves crashing into the shore should think twice because they could be swept out to sea by waves expected to reach 10 metres tall.