Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.

HALIFAX — A Cape Breton man has struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years.

Cape Breton’s Raymond Lillington is the winner of $17.4 million on @Lotto649 ! Meet the winner of the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia: https://t.co/iO0D88WcW6 #AtlanticWin 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S5T0JPVy41

Lillington’s Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia (a $17.5 million prize was awarded in 2007) and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013.

The 70-year-old retired Parks Canada worker says it’s hard to believe his win given the odds of winning once — let alone twice.

“Winning twice is what makes this all so hard to believe,” Lillington said, according to an Atlantic Lottery press release. “What are the odds? I could never expect this, and it’s so much money that it’s hard to absorb that information.”

Lillington says his first win set the couple up well for retirement and allowed them to travel and purchase things such as a new home and vehicles.

He says the new windfall will go towards caring for their five children and six grandchildren.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.

With files from Rebecca Zamon