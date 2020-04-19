An RCMP officer and more than 10 people were killed during a police pursuit across Nova Scotia for 51-year-old shooter Gabriel Wortman, which ended in his death. RCMP Nova Scotia said that Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-old police veteran, was killed while another RCMP officer was left with non-life threatening injuries. Police first responded to a firearms complaint and several 911 calls in the Portapique area, a small rural coastal village about a 130 kilometres from Halifax, on Saturday night. Upon arrival, police found several people dead inside and outside a residence, said Chief Superintendent Chris Leather during a press conference on Sunday evening.

RCMP Nova Scotia/Twitter Gabriel Wortman, the 51-year-old suspect in a shooting near Portapique, N.S.

Leather said the search for Wortman, who they later identified as the suspect, led to multiple sites around the area, some of which were on fire. During the pursuit, police said that Wortman was driving what appeared to be an RCMP car and was wearing an RCMP uniform as well. Police tweeted that Wortman seemed to have switched cars several times during the pursuit.

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There's 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect's car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Over the course of Saturday night and into Sunday morning, police actively searched for Wortman across Nova Scotia. Leather said that people were killed in multiple locations and at this point, police don’t have an exact count of the victims. “It most certainly will be more than 10,” he said, adding that police have not even begun to process some of the crime scenes. At 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, police tweeted that Wortman was in custody. Leather said the pursuit ended with Wortman dead, but didn’t provide details on how he was killed. At one point in the pursuit, police and Wortman did exchange fire, Leather said. “This was a quickly evolving situation and chaotic scene,” he said. The shootings appeared to be random in nature, and some of the victims didn’t seem to have known Wortman, he added.

Gabriel Wortman, suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody. More information will be released when available. Thank you for your cooperation and support. #Colchester — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020