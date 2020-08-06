Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil Announces Resignation

Carlos Osorio/Reuters Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is seen here in Toronto on Dec. 2, 2019. McNeil says he will stay on as premier until the his party picks a new leader.

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced Thursday he is stepping down as premier and Liberal party leader. The premier said that after 17 years in provincial politics, he decided it’s time for a change. McNeil, who was elected premier in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, says he will stay on until the party chooses a new leader.

Yesterday, I celebrated my 17th yr in elected office. The past 7 yrs as your Premier have been the most rewarding of my career. It‘s been a privilege & an honour, & something I have never taken for granted. Today, I am announcing I will be stepping down: https://t.co/LQPJCfQ6fL — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) August 6, 2020