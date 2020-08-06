POLITICS
08/06/2020 12:33 EDT

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil Announces Resignation

After 17 years in provincial politics, he says he's ready for a change.

  • The Canadian Press
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is seen here in Toronto on Dec. 2, 2019. McNeil says he will stay on as premier until the his party picks a new leader.

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced Thursday he is stepping down as premier and Liberal party leader.

The premier said that after 17 years in provincial politics, he decided it’s time for a change.

McNeil, who was elected premier in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, says he will stay on until the party chooses a new leader.

READ MORE

He says he had initially planned to leave in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed those plans.

The announcement caught political watchers by surprise, and McNeil says he only advised his caucus of the decision on Thursday morning.

He says he considers his key accomplishments to include promoting growth of the private sector and keeping a handle on the cost of public sector wages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.

Also on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: politics liberals Nova Scotia Stephen McNeil Atlantic Canada