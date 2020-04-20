As the names emerge of the 18 known victims killed in Sunday’s deadly attacks in Nova Scotia, and the death toll expected to rise, grieving Nova Scotians and other Canadians are pouring their hearts into tributes honouring those lost in the nation’s worst mass shooting.

Stirring shows of support so far have included a line of Upper Tantallon, N.S., residents giving love to their local RCMP officers, who are reeling from the death of Const. Heidi Stevenson; a pilot flying in the shape of a heart around the shaken Portapique, N.S. community, where many of the deaths occurred; countless social media posts; and nation-wide, there are plans for a virtual vigil endorsed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Community fundraisers are providing financial assistance to those directly impacted by the shooting. A GoFundMe to bury the slain Tuck family and another supporting the surviving son of victims Dawn and Frank Gulenchyn have reached their goals, thanks to generosity from loved ones and strangers

Yesterday, our province suffered an unbelievable loss. Our hearts are with all the families who lost loved ones, and the brave @NSRCMP officers and first responders involved in this tragic event. We are thinking of you. We are #NovaScotiaStrong. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7X2Vto0wDn — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) April 20, 2020

Canadians are drawing comfort in music, with a Facebook group devoted to the Maritimes tradition of kitchen parties — informal jam sessions that start with socializing around the kitchen table — brimming with moving musical tributes.

One post in particular is being appreciated in memoriam: a fiddle solo performed by the late Emily Tuck, the 17-year-old who was killed in the shootings, alongside her father, Aaron Tuck, and mother, Jolene Oliver.

A GoFundMe page (below) has been set up for the extended family of three killed in the horrific #NovaScotia shooting: Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their 17-year-old daughter Emily.



Here’s Emily playing fiddle posted to Facebook from March. https://t.co/75tlKJJe7Q pic.twitter.com/n0viQhatgK — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) April 20, 2020

Many have taken to using the hashtag #NovaScotiaStrong to express their solidarity with the province. And amid the outpouring of grief, a common symbol has emerged to unite Canadians: Nova Scotia’s blue and green tartan, a regional pattern with deep historical roots, is being worn with pride by people across the nation and around the world.

I love my adopted new home in Calgary, but make no mistake my heart and home is and always will be in Nova Scotia. My thoughts are with all that have been affected by this senseless tragedy. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/o0NYFGOcSz — Darren Cossar (@DCossar) April 20, 2020

One Nova Scotia resident shared how her tartan blanket has given her solace during these troubling times.

“Warm and comforting. Appropriate because that’s how we are as Nova Scotians. Don’t forget that,” she tweeted. “We will get through this with the same spirit that we always show to others.”

Today I'm wrapped up in my Nova Scotia tartan blanket. Warm & comforting. Appropriate because that's how we are as Nova Scotians. Don't forget that. We will get through this with the same spirit that we always show to others. Right now we just need to turn it inward & heal. ❤ pic.twitter.com/EuxjjQGTZq — Lyne (@lynesworld) April 20, 2020

Ottawa’s CFL football team made a powerful statement about the pattern.

“Today our plaid is Nova Scotia tartan. Our colours are blue and white,” tweeted the Ottawa Redblacks.

Today our plaid is Nova Scotia Tartan. Our colours are blue and white.#NovaScotiaStrong https://t.co/w2Bb0NdFEv — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) April 20, 2020

Some are using tartan scarves and fabrics to drape their porches as a visible sign of comfort to the province, as well as using window stickers to spread hope.

Porch light on & NS tartan draped for my home province- love ❤️ to NS pic.twitter.com/j4Xfn6sGDJ — Nancy Ball (@Nancyba1) April 20, 2020

Haligonian Caroline Dobson suggested over Facebook that tying a blue scarf around a tree can commemorate those lost in the shooting, using her tartan to lead by example.

One show of support came as far as Hawaii: Amy Asam is a Canadian originally from Truro, N.S., who was moved by the tragedy in her home province.

“Our tartan is up and our lights are on here ... our [hearts] are there with you all and the friends and family impacted,” she wrote on Facebook.

Amy Asam Amy Asam, originally from Truro N.S., now lives in Hawaii. She posted in a Nova Scotia Facebook group photos of her home decorated with tartan in memory of those killed in her home province.

From here in Ottawa, our hearts and minds are with our home province. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/fV1wcOjT02 — jserroul (@jserroul) April 20, 2020

Pets joined the tributes, too; dogs are wearing tartan, as well as splaying on tartan blankets, to show their owners’ solidarity with Nova Scotians.

An old photo, but that #NovaScotia tartan is a needed reminder of home (the cute doggo is just a bonus). I’ve lived in Ottawa for much longer than I lived in NS, but it’s always going to be home. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/BlFwQQofEJ — Chris Reed (@DisneyTory) April 20, 2020

Canadians who don’t own tartan chose to wear other apparel that bared their hearts for the province so dear to them.

Much love and support from afar in northern Ontario 💕🇨🇦 #novascotiastrong pic.twitter.com/eRIpmxJ7ym — Rayven (@nevyar) April 20, 2020