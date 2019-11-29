Tougher Vaping Rules Are Coming To Nova Scotia: Health Minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is poised to become the next province to tighten rules governing vaping.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the province will announce new regulations next week.

Last month, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government is looking at regulations that could include a ban on flavoured vaping products.

Delorey hasn’t given specifics about the changes to come, but says the province has the ability to regulate such things as flavours for e-cigarettes.

He says other changes will need to happen through new legislation, which will likely be introduced during the spring sitting of the legislature.

