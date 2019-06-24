Nova Scotia Town Delighted By Mysterious $100 Bill And Note

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geralyn MacDonald A person holds up a note and $100 bill anonymously placed in a park in New Glasgow, N.S.

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. — An anonymous benefactor who secretly placed a $100 bill and an unabashed message of positivity in a Nova Scotia park has delighted and intrigued the town’s residents.

The bill was taped to a New Glasgow, N.S., gazebo in a Ziploc bag with a note encouraging the finder to spend the money on something that brings them happiness and to remember the good in the world.

It was found by town employee Doug Miller while setting up for a funding announcement over the weekend.