Police Were Warned In 2011 That N.S. Shooter Wanted To 'Kill A Cop'

HALIFAX — A newly released document reveals that in May 2011, police were told the Nova Scotia man who would later kill 22 people in a shooting rampage wanted to “kill a cop” and was feeling mentally unstable. The officer safety bulletin, submitted by the Truro Police Service, does not include names in the version released to media, but police Chief David MacNeil confirmed Friday the subject in question was Gabriel Wortman. The brief report says a Truro police officer had received information from a source indicating the suspect was upset about a police investigation into a break-and-enter and had “stated he wants to kill a cop.” “He believes the police did not do their job in relation to this investigation,” the bulletin says. The officer goes on to say he was told the shooter owned a handgun and was having some “mental issues” that left him feeling stressed and “a little squirrelly.” The document, first obtained by the CBC, says the attacker was also investigated for uttering death threats aimed at his parents less than a year earlier, in June 2010. That probe led police to conclude he may be in possession of several rifles, though it’s not clear which force conducted the investigation.

THE CANADIAN PRESS A worker with the medical examiner's office removes the shooter's body from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on April 19, 2020.

The one-page bulletin represents another detailed warning that police received about the killer before the tragic events of April 18-19 in central and northern Nova Scotia. Earlier this month, a former neighbour of the gunman said she reported his domestic violence and cache of firearms to the RCMP years ago. Brenda Forbes said that in the summer of 2013, she told police about reports that the shooter had held down and beaten his common law spouse behind one of the properties he owned. The RCMP have said they are looking for the police record of the incident. MacNeil said the patrol officer who prepared the 2011 bulletin — Cpl. Greg Densmore — submitted it to the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia for analysis and distribution to other police forces. “Our officer did exactly what was expected of him,” MacNeil said in a statement Friday. “He took the information seriously, documented it and submitted this information.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS A fire-destroyed property registered to the N.S. shooter is seen on May 8, 2020.

MacNeil said it was safe to assume the Amherst Police Department also received the bulletin because it was one of their officers who retrieved it from files on April 18, 2020 — the day the attacker’s rampage started — and sent it to those investigating the unfolding tragedy. “Since neither of the addresses mentioned in this information were in the jurisdiction of the Truro Police Service, we were not obligated to follow up on this information, as this would fall to the police agencies of jurisdiction,” MacNeil said. “We can’t comment on what those agencies may have done or didn’t do with this information.” At the time, the shooter had a primary residence above his denture clinic in downtown Dartmouth, N.S., which is an area covered by Halifax Regional Police. As well, he owned properties in Portapique, which is about 40 kilometres west of Truro and part of the RCMP’s jurisdiction. MacNeil said this kind of bulletin would normally be sent to all municipal police agencies and the RCMP, which has been leading the investigation into last month’s shootings. Const. Dylan Jackman, a spokesman for Halifax Regional Police, said the police force received the original bulletin and assigned an officer to investigate. Jackman said the investigator contacted the Truro Police Service and members of the suspect’s family, but the matter was handed over to the RCMP because the information regarding firearms involved the residence in Portapique.

THE CANADIAN PRESS RCMP Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman, left, and Chief Superintendent Chris Leather wait for the start of a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S. on April 19, 2020.

An RCMP spokeswoman confirmed the police force received the bulletin in May 2011, but RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said she couldn’t comment on how the Mounties responded because the follow-up records had been purged long ago, which is in line with existing data retention policies. “Preliminary indications are that we were aware and, at minimum, provided assistance to (Halifax police), which aligns with the RCMP’s approach for such enquiries,” Clarke said in an email. Asked if the bulletin would have been useful for the officers investigating the recent slayings, Clarke said: “I can’t speculate on how this information might have affected the outcome of the April 18/19 incidents.” The Mounties have confirmed the gunman — disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP vehicle — was armed with two semi-automatic handguns and two semi-automatic rifles when he killed 13 people in Portapique on April 18 and another nine people the following day in several other communities. His victims included an RCMP officer, two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some of his neighbours in Portapique.