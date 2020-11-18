Nunavut's COVID-19 Cases More Than Double In A Single Day

COVID-19 cases in Nunavut have more than doubled with 34 new infections.
There are now 60 active cases in the territory.
Nunavut’s Health Department said Tuesday that an additional 26 cases have been confirmed in Arviat, a community of about 2,800 in western Nunavut. That brings the total in Arviat to 46.
Arviat confirmed its first case of COVID-19 just four days ago, while the territory confirmed its first case Nov. 6.
Eight cases have also been reported in Whale Cove, a community of just over 400 people, about 145 kilometres northeast of Arviat.
There are also four active cases in Rankin Inlet and two in Sanikiluaq.
Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson said that one case in Whale Cove has been linked to the Arviat outbreak.
He said there is no evidence of community transmission in Whale Cove and contact tracing continues in all four affected communities.
Nunavut entered a territory-wide lockdown Wednesday. Schools and non-essential businesses are closed for two weeks, as are libraries, fitness centres, government offices and personal services.
Health centres are closed except for emergencies and the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit is not accepting walk-ins.
Gatherings are restricted to five people and are not allowed in homes.
Nunavut went into a similar shutdown in March, but restrictions were lifted over the summer because the territory hadn’t had any cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.
