Nunavut's COVID-19 Cases More Than Double In A Single Day

Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images A community is seen here in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, in July 2019. There were four active coronavirus cases in the area as of Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 cases in Nunavut have more than doubled with 34 new infections.

There are now 60 active cases in the territory.

Nunavut’s Health Department said Tuesday that an additional 26 cases have been confirmed in Arviat, a community of about 2,800 in western Nunavut. That brings the total in Arviat to 46.

Arviat confirmed its first case of COVID-19 just four days ago, while the territory confirmed its first case Nov. 6.

Eight cases have also been reported in Whale Cove, a community of just over 400 people, about 145 kilometres northeast of Arviat.

There are also four active cases in Rankin Inlet and two in Sanikiluaq.