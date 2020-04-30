Nunavut Reports 1st Case Of COVID-19

Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS A stop sign in English, French and Inuit is seen in Iqaluit on April 25, 2015.

IQALUIT — Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet.

“We did anticipate that it was only a matter of time before our territory had a confirmed case, and unfortunately, today is that day,” Patterson said in a news release Thursday.

The person is said to be in isolation and is doing well.