IQALUIT, Nunavut — In Nunavut, it’s not unusual for the internet to cut out, slow down or stop working altogether.

Unlike most jurisdictions in Canada, there is no option for unlimited internet. Instead, residents are faced with high prices and heavy fees for higher monthly data caps.

Amy Matychuk, who lives in Iqaluit, says each month she and her fiancé wait for the notice from their internet service provider telling them they’ve reached their data limit.

Matychuk says the couple spends about $250 a month on internet. Her fiancé is completing his masters, which requires him to be on Zoom nearly eight hours a day.

“He’s at the maximum data he can have on his phone, so once we run out of internet at home he can hot-spot to his phone,” she said.

Nunavut’s internet problems aren’t new, but the territory’s senator, Dennis Patterson, says the pandemic has made a bad situation even worse.

“Internet continues to be of crucial importance to remote communities in Nunavut. The situation has sadly not changed,” Patterson said in an interview.

Only province or territory without fibre internet

A report commissioned by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the land-claim body that represents Inuit in the territory, says the fastest possible internet speed in Nunavut is eight times slower than the national average.

The report states Nunavut is the only jurisdiction in Canada without residential access to internet speeds over 25 megabits per second. The highest possible speed in Nunavut is 15 megabits per second.

Some 86 per cent of Canadian households have access to unlimited data packages and 94 per cent have access to broadband speeds of at least 25 megabits, the report says. It would cost a single Nunavut household at least $7,000 annually to reach the average level of data usage in Canadian households.

Nunavut is also the only Canadian province or territory without access to fibre internet. There are threeproposals that could bring it to Nunavut through lines connected to other provinces, but those are still a few years away from completion.

Patterson says one reason internet hasn’t improved in the territory is a lack of competition for service providers. Northwestel, which is owned by Bell, serves all of Nunavut’s 25 communities. Qiniq, its main competitor, also offers internet and mobile phone service but runs off a different network because it doesn’t have access to Northwestel’s.

“It’s like an airport being owned by one airline and other airlines needed to either build their own airport or pay premium rates to access that airport,” Patterson said.