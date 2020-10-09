Nunavut Minister Stripped Of Duties Over ‘All Lives Matter’ Facebook Post

The Canadian Press/Ho - Michel Albert Nunavut's former housing minister, Patterk Netser, says he does not regret making a Facebook post about the Black Lives Matter movement that saw him stripped of his cabinet portfolios. A post on Patterk Netser's Facebook page Wednesday said "All lives matter" and criticized Black women for having abortions.

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut’s former housing minister says he does not regret making a Facebook post about the Black Lives Matter movement that saw him stripped of his cabinet portfolios.

A post on Patterk Netser’s Facebook page Wednesday said “All lives matter” and criticized Black women for having abortions.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq on Thursday removed Netser from his roles as housing minister and minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College after learning of the “unacceptable social media post.”

Netser said he does not regret the post because he was practising free speech.

“I practised my freedom of speech as a Canadian citizen, which is protected in the Constitution ... Our freedom of speech is just automatically taken away, little by little, and before we know it, we’re going to be a country like China or Russia,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Savikataaq said his staff brought the post to his attention and he phoned Netser and asked him to resign.

“I told him there was two options: he could either resign and, if he didn’t resign, then I would remove his portfolios. He chose the latter,” Savikataaq told The Canadian Press.

The premier said there “can be no tolerance for disrespectful, hurtful remarks or actions.”

“I was quite shocked that a post like that was posted by one of the executive council members, as part of my cabinet. It’s his own personal post, but as a member of cabinet ... that is your position 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

