With just a tweet, Inuk artist and mom Janet Brewster has eased the financial burden of buying school supplies for students attending one Iqaluit high school.

It all started when she went on a back-to-school supply run with her teenage son.

The grand total for a notebook, highlighters, erasers, and writing tools? $43.

Here’s what $43 of school supplies looks like in #iqaluit

We passed on the $25 400/loose leaf paper.. pic.twitter.com/Qkle9sde8y — Pitsiulaaq ❄️ (@pitsiulaaq) September 3, 2020

For comparison: a similar haul from a Wal-Mart would cost a Toronto parent roughly $23.

Brewster’s tweet shocked Canadians and led many to ask her how they could help. Brewster decided to work with her son’s school to organize a donation drive.

Soon, Inuksuk High School was receiving mail filled with school supplies for kids in need, sent by people from across Canada.

I sent you 20 packs of 400 sheets of loose leaf paper. Coming by Amazon, on or about Sept 16. Order number ending **0642. — Errol Tolentino🇨🇦 (@ErrolTolentino1) September 6, 2020

I just saw this on fb and wanted to find the original tweet. You can expect a bunch of school supplies from Montreal coming your way ✌️ https://t.co/KR3YtI9VAG — ✝️Harry🇨🇦 (@Rah514) September 8, 2020

So many donations were sent that the high school announced on Twitter that their students will be able to learn with adequate supplies for the rest of the year. They re-directed potential donors to other underserved schools in the territory.

We would like to thank everyone for your generous donations of school supplies for our students at IHS. Due to the overwhelming response, we have received enough supplies to support our students for this school year. #ihsdonations — Inuksuk High School (@InuksukHigh) September 8, 2020

Brewster told HuffPost Canada that although school supplies aren’t needed at Inuksuk High anymore, school is still accepting donations of clothing.

“Anyone considering donating may want to give [all-gender] athletic wear and shoes ... as well as warm boots and winter jackets,” she told HuffPost Canada over Twitter. “Huge thanks to everyone who so generously donated to the schools!”

A similar call to action for snowpants, which would be worn by kids at Inuujaq School, has been met with equal enthusiasm.

Thank you | Qujannamiik | ᖁᔭᓐᓇᒦᒃ pic.twitter.com/qqfHuNQqwS — Koonoo ❄️ (@KoonooHan) September 23, 2020

This makes me want to cry. Thank you to everyone reaching out, spreading this news and donating these winter clothing items 🤍 https://t.co/kKVH6UeGhE — Koonoo ❄️ (@KoonooHan) September 21, 2020

Brewster’s tweet has also inspired southern Canadians to organize a Facebook group to help send boxes of school supplies and other goods in bulk along shipping routes reaching northern communities.

Annie E. Johnson Donations from the Facebook group "Help For Remote Northern Communities," which has over 130 members.

Many of the donations are geared toward youth, but the group has also expanded their efforts, to help all generations, sending things like bundles of yarn, snacks, and socks in a care package for elders.

“I feel like a lot of people out there want to help; they just need a little guidance as to how,” Annie. E. Johnson, the group’s moderator, told HuffPost Canada. Members are from all over North America, including Cape Breton, N.S. and California; and they’re currently looking for support for finding cheap shipping options.

School supplies tied to academic outcomes

As first-reported by Nunatsiaq News, Brewster hoped the nationwide attention her tweet garnered can help raise awareness on how economic inequities can leave kids at risk of dropping out of school, because they can’t afford basic supplies and may face stigma.

“Doing everything we can to ensure children don’t leave school early is really important,” she told reporter Meagan Deuling.

With the price of school supplies rising annually, Nunavut Teachers’ Association president John Fanjoy told Deuling that his organization is persistently asking Nunavut’s government for financial assistance.