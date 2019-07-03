NEWS
07/03/2019 14:48 EDT

Potash Producer Nutrien Says 34 Workers Trapped In Saskatchewan Mine

The service shaft that lifted workers out of the mine stopped working.

  • The Canadian Press
NinaHenry via Getty Images
A potash mine in Saskatchewan. 

SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. says 34 maintenance workers have been trapped in its Cory potash mine in Saskatchewan since Tuesday afternoon.

Company spokesman Will Tigley says the service shaft to lift the workers out of the mine has stopped working and the company is working on a solution.

He says the maintenance workers are safe underground and have halted work.

Tigley says the company’s teams are making arrangements to rescue the worker “as soon as practicable” in the safest way possible.

He says there is no estimate as to when the workers will be brought to the surface. 

In May, dozens of Nutrien workers were trapped for hours at its Allan potash mine after a fire broke out.

READ MORE

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: mining Saskatchewan miners trapped Nutrien Ltd. Will Tigley