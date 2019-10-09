Sebastien GABORIT via Getty Images A view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with the head offices of various multinational companies located at La Defense, visible in the background.

TORONTO ― A global economic body has proposed a new way of taxing tech giants and other multinationals, a topic that is gathering attention around the world and has become an election issue in Canada. The plan from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which advises 134 countries, comes after France and the United States agreed in August to find a way to better tax digital businesses by mid-2020. The OECD’s proposal, which applies to multinationals in all sectors, would re-allocate some tax revenue to countries where big companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple “have significant consumer-facing activities and generate their profits,″ the OECD said. Watch: OECD cuts growth outlook to post-crisis low. Story continues below.

Currently, multinationals tend to pay most of their tax in the country where they are based. That’s particularly true for business carried out online, such as ad revenue from online searches or social media. Canada’s Liberal party has already proposed to follow France’s plan of imposing a three per cent tax on the revenue that tech giants generate in the country. Justin Trudeau’s election platform commits to impose the tax on revenue generated by the sale of online advertising and users’ personal data for companies with global revenues of at least $1 billion and Canadian revenues of at least $40 million. The party estimates the tax would bring in more than $2.5 billion over four years.