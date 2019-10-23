Canada's Oil Industry Laments 'Worst Possible Outcome' In Election

Chris Helgren / Reuters Crude oil tanks at Enbridge's terminal are seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alta., Nov. 13, 2016.

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) ― Canada’s energy industry saw its worst-case election result materialize on Monday as the Liberals failed to secure a majority government, leaving them in need of support from left-leaning parties that are opposed to new oil pipelines. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won enough seats to form a minority government but fell short of an overall majority. That means he will most likely need the support of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and possibly the Green Party to enact key legislation. Watch: Greta Thunberg marches in Edmonton. Story continues below.

Both parties have pledged to tackle climate change at the expense of developing Canada’s oil sands, which are home to the world’s third-largest crude reserves and lie entirely within the western province of Alberta. The energy sector accounts for 11 per cent of Canadian GDP. “This truly is the worst possible outcome,” said Tim Pickering, chief executive of Auspice Capital Advisers, which manages a Canadian crude oil exchange-traded fund. “We have got a Liberal minority and the balance of power shifts to the NDP and the Greens, who are completely opposed to any progressive energy policies.” Many Canadian oil industry players had pinned their hopes on a Conservative victory. “Canada needs us,” Conservative leader Andrew Scheer told supporters after the election results. “Big nation-building projects and major industries remain under attack, keeping thousands of Canadians out of work and holding back our nation’s potential.”

The sector’s biggest concern is the fate of the long-delayed Trans Mountain expansion project (TMX), which would triple the flow of oil sands crude to the British Columbia coast. The Trudeau government bought the project for $4.5 billion last year but the expansion has run into legal battles, even as construction started last month. Both the NDP and the Greens have said they are firmly opposed to the expansion. “To circumvent that process now would be irresponsible and possibly illegal,” said Tim McMillan, CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Kwan said in a note that Trans Mountain was still likely to move forward, although with more uncertainty than before the election.

Todd Korol / Reuters A Suncor facility near Fort McMurray, Alta., Sept. 17, 2014.