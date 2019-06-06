Oil Industry’s Election Wish List A ‘Recipe' For Chaos: Environmental Groups

Jason Franson/CP A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on Dec. 28, 2018.

OTTAWA — Several of Canada’s leading environment groups say election demands from Canada’s oil industry earlier this week are a direct attack on the future health and prosperity of Canadians. The different visions for Canada’s economic and environmental policies are a preview of the federal election campaign to come, in which the fossil-fuel sector and environment groups are expected to play central and conflicting roles. Environment groups want the federal government to bar new pipelines and slowly wind down production in the oil sector while ramping up investments in and exports of cleaner, renewable energy technologies. Watch: Trudeau defends carbon price at town hall

“If our goal is to limit global warming we need to be retiring fossil fuels,” said Dale Marshall, national program manager at Environmental Defence. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers on Monday issued its “election platform,” calling for all parties to come up with a long-term vision for oil and gas that includes displacing foreign imports with Canadian fuels and ramping up production and building pipelines so Canada can export more. The association’s president Tim McMillan argued Canadian oil is produced with higher environmental standards so it is better for the environment if foreign countries buy and use it rather than the fuels produced in countries with lower standards. McMillan said emerging markets in India, China and Southeast Asia are increasing demand for fossil fuels and Canada should be ready to fill that need. More than half a dozen environment groups pushed back Wednesday, urging political parties to reject the petroleum industry’s vision.