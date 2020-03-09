Lisa Marie via Getty Images In this stock photo, the Calgary skyline is seen on a winter day. Alberta's finances could come under serious pressure due to a major collapse in oil prices over the weekend.

MONTREAL ― A policy dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia has escalated into an oil price war that threatens to destabilize Alberta’s finances and puts yet another large question mark on the future of Canada’s fossil fuel industry. But the upshot for Canadian commuters is that gas prices are headed lower. The benchmark price for U.S. crude oil fell as much as 22 per cent over the weekend, to around US$32 a barrel. This comes after Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to come to an agreement on oil production cuts, and the Saudi oil exporter immediately cut oil prices to Asia by the largest amount in decades. Watch: Global stock prices fall on oil price shock and recession fears. Story continues below.

Western Canadian Select oil, which typically trades at a discount to global oil prices, was at around US$26 a barrel over the weekend, down from a recent level of around US$35. It’s down by more than half its previous value in the past year. The weekend price slide had an impact on the Canadian dollar, which tends to move with the price of oil. It was trading at 73.5 cents U.S., down from around 74.5 cents last week, and the lowest levels for the loonie in two years. Demand for oil had been dropping for weeks due to the slowdown in travel and manufacturing caused by the coronavirus, and the OPEC oil-producing nations had been in talks with partner Russia about an orderly reduction in production. With no deal reached, Saudi Arabia signalled this weekend it intends to ramp up production and flood the market with cheap oil.