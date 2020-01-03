Oil Price Surges As Concerns About Iran Retaliating Against U.S. Swell

LONDON — The price of oil surged Friday on concerns that Iran might respond to the killing of its top general by the United States by disrupting global supplies of energy from the Middle East. News that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets. Amid past flare-ups with the U.S., Iran threatened the supply of oil that travels from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. About 20% of oil traded worldwide goes through the Strait of Hormuz, where the shipping lane is only 3 kilometres (2 miles) wide and tankers have come under attack this year.

The international benchmark for crude oil jumped 4.5%, or $2.98, to $69.23 a barrel in London trading. The U.S. contract was up 4.3%, or $2.60, to $63.78. “Revenge will come, maybe not overnight, but it will come and until then we need to increase the geopolitical risk premium,” said Olivier Jakob, head of consultancy Petromatrix, in a note to investors. He noted that Iran’s response may not be limited to the Strait of Hormuz. In September, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia. The strike briefly took out about half of the supplies from the world’s largest oil exporter. The U.S. directly blamed Iran, which denied involvement. Launching attacks that can’t be easily linked back to Iran limits the chances of direct retaliation.

Wana News Agency / Reuters A demonstrator holds the picture during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.