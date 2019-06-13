- via Getty Images A picture obtained by AFP from Iranian News Agency ISNA on June 13, 2019, shows fire and smoke billowing from the Norwegian-owned Front Altair tanker said to have been attacked in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

Who’s torpedoing oil tankers?

Oil prices shot up by around five per cent on global markets Thursday after reports that two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman came under attack in what is suspected to have been torpedo strikes. Crews from both vessels were safely evacuated, but late-breaking reports suggest one of the two ships has sunk. The Front Altair was carrying 75,000 metric tonnes of naphtha, a flammable oil. That’s more than twice as much oil as the infamous Exxon Valdez was carrying when it broke open off the coast of Alaska in 1989. There is no word on who may have been responsible, and the incident follows attacks last month on four oil vessels in the same area. Both ships in the most recent attacks were headed for Japan.

Trump’s loss is Canada’s gain as tech workers flood north

Some 24,000 highly skilled tech workers and 16,000 relatives have moved to Canada over the past two years as part of the federal government’s Global Skills Strategy, which provides temporary work permits in as little as two weeks for in-demand tech workers. The country is benefiting from U.S. President Donald Trump’s crackdown on visas for tech workers, prompting many high-tech job-seekers to look to Canada instead. The majority of applicants under the program were from India, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussein said, as quoted at Bloomberg News. A survey from global real estate firm CBRE last year found Toronto was the fastest-growing market for tech jobs in North America in 2017.

Watch: Canadian students really want to work for these companies. Story continues below.