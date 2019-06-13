Old Navy Fires Clerk After Racial Profiling Claim In Ontario Store

Old Navy Canada has issued a public apology following accusations of racial profiling that is making the rounds on social media.

In the videos, shopper Lisa Calderon accuses the clothing store of racially profiling her. The incident occurred at the Old Navy in the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

Calderon details how a store employee followed her into the mall and pointed out the tag on the shirt she was wearing, grabbing her by the arm. The employee claimed Calderon had not entered the store with the shirt on. The whole incident is documented on the videos posted online.