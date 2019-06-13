Old Navy Fires Clerk After Racial Profiling Claim In Ontario Store

Old Navy Canada has issued a public apology following accusations of racial profiling that is making the rounds on social media.
In the videos, shopper Lisa Calderon accuses the clothing store of racially profiling her. The incident occurred at the Old Navy in the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont.
Calderon details how a store employee followed her into the mall and pointed out the tag on the shirt she was wearing, grabbing her by the arm. The employee claimed Calderon had not entered the store with the shirt on. The whole incident is documented on the videos posted online.
“I cried cause I never thought in a million years this would happen to me,” Calderon wrote in a post accompanying the videos. “I would’ve been more calm and understanding if she didn’t accuse me first, and would’ve been happy to show my receipt.”
In the videos and in a later Facebook post, Calderon explained that she keeps the tags on her clothing in case it later goes on sale, and that she had purchased the shirt the day before.
“I have a right to keep my tags on my clothes, and did so [in case] any of my items were drastically discounted within 30 days, which Old Navy’s policy is to give their customer back the difference,” Calderon wrote.
In a statement posted to their Twitter, Old Navy Canada noted that the employee involved was no longer with the chain and formally apologized to Calderon.
On her Facebook page Calderon said that representatives from Old Navy informed her that employees nationwide would also undergo sensitivity training.
HuffPost reached out to Calderon for comment but she didn’t respond to the request.
