12/01/2019 19:45 EST

Lloydminister Student Olivia's Brockhoff's Heartwarming School Project Goes Viral

The 16-year-old student filmed her classmates while telling them they were beautiful.

Olivia Brockoff didn’t expect that a simple video project she did for school would resonate with people around the country. The 16-year-old filmed her classmates while telling them they were beautiful, and put it together in a heartwarming video.

