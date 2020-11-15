Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Break Up After 9 Years Together

“It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” an unnamed source told People. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Wilde and Sudeikis share two children together: son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

A second source told Entertainment Tonight that the former couple moved out of their Brooklyn, New York, apartment, which they shared together for years, sometime in 2019 and now both reside in Los Angeles.