Serena Williams’ two-year-old is proving herself to be a nail art genius-in-the-making, thanks to a video posted by her dad on Instagram.

In the footage, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. volunteers her confused father for hand modelling services, as she paints his nails purple and orange — and eventually, as all groundbreaking artists do, goes beyond her canvas.

“You giving me nail polish?” Alexis Ohanian Sr. can be heard asking. The Reddit co-founder gives in to his daughter’s creative process, adding his own constructive feedback. “Business dad life. I don’t know if this colour works for me.”

Watch the video above to see how Olympia’s dad reacted and how she’s following in her mom’s nail-loving footsteps.