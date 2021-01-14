New Liberal Minister Hits Back At Bloc’s ‘Dangerous And Harmful Innuendo’

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Liberal MP Omar Alghabra is seen here in Ottawa on Jan. 15, 2020. The federal transport minister says he is "disappointed" by recent remarks by the Bloc about his past.

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he feels let down by Bloc Québécois efforts to taint his past with “dangerous and harmful innuendo.” “I am disappointed by the Bloc Québécois’ attempts to create divisions for mere political gain,” he said Wednesday in a statement to The Canadian Press. “I expected better … We know what such misinformation could lead to,” he said, calling on the Bloc to reconsider its insinuations, which he dubbed a “dangerous game.” Alghabra, who received his first ministerial post as part of a cabinet shuffle Tuesday, was reacting to a Bloc release that sought to sow doubt about his association with what it called “the political Islamic movement.” Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Wednesday that “questions arise” due to the minister’s former role as head of the Canadian Arab Federation. However, Blanchet said he “refuses to accuse” the minister of anything specific.

We don’t want to raise any accusations, because I don’t think there’s that much. Bloc spokesman Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous

Alghabra was the federation’s president before being elected as a Toronto-area Liberal MP in 2006. Rather than make specific accusations, the Bloc pointed to a 2016 article by a right-wing Quebec newspaper columnist that made implications about Alghabra’s personal and professional history. “It’s really questions about his past … and also the separation of church and state, which is a profound value for the Bloc,” said spokesman Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous. “We don’t want to raise any accusations, because I don’t think there’s that much.” In 2009, then-citizenship and immigration minister Jason Kenney opted to cut funding for the Canadian Arab Federation, whose leader at the time made statements that Kenney called anti-Semitic and supportive of terrorist groups. The Bloc’s attempt to undermine confidence in Alghabra follows his move to distance himself from a YouTuber who has expressed intolerant views toward LGBTQ communities. ‘Shocked and disappointed’ Alghabra said in a statement Tuesday night he is a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights and was “shocked and disappointed” to learn of a video using homophobic slurs that was posted online by Fadi Younes, whose digital marketing agency Alghabra had hired on a contract that has since been terminated. “I was not aware of these comments before today and I wholly reject them,” said the MP for Mississauga Centre. “We must combat ignorance, hate or intolerance in our society. I will continue to support LGBTQ rights, as we continue to build a more inclusive and tolerant society for everyone.” This is not the first time Alghabra has dealt with innuendo about his background during his time in politics.