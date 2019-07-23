Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press Quinn Fallon, sister of Reese Fallon, who was shot and killed in the Greektown shooting on July 22, 2018, is seen at a vigil in Toronto one year after the deadly incident.

TORONTO — The sound of church bells echoed through Toronto’s Greektown on Monday night after the names of victims of a shooting rampage were read aloud during a vigil marking the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Community members held a moment of silence during the vigil, which began at sunset, as light rain fell on a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue where the shooting left two people dead and 13 others injured.

“We help one another to remember and we help one another to heal. We remember the victims and think of all those with memories from that night,” said Toronto Paramedic Services’ Rev. Walter Kelly, who led the vigil.

“Their lives were changed. And the impact of what went on will go on for many years.”

Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed in the shooting, and their names were read at a parkette where Fallon was with a group of friends celebrating a birthday when the shots rang out.

The lone gunman went on a shooting rampage before killing himself. Police have said the motive for the attack is not known, but the gunman, Faisal Hussain, had a long history of mental health issues.