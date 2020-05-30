A new report from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) suggests Canadians are less willing to share personal data online than they used to be.

The report published Thursday says the majority of Canadians refuse to surrender any personal information in exchange for access to online services.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of respondents said they’d do so for better video streaming services; 23 per cent would for social media websites, and 15 per cent for internet-connected devices such as baby monitors, according to the agency responsible for registering .ca domains.

The only exception was for online banking services, where 52 per cent of respondents said they’d be willing to give up personal data.

This is a considerable drop from a 2019 CIRA report that suggested 72 per cent of Canadians were willing to disclose some private information in exchange for more valuable or convenient services on the internet.