Online Vintage Clothing Stores That Ship To Canada

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Trevor Williams via Getty Images

Everything that was worn decades ago is popular again: fanny packs, chunky hair clips, mom jeans and tie-dye shirts to name a few. This fall, we’ve seen a high volume of ’70s and ’90s fads.

Needless to say, we’re taking stock of vintage clothing stores we can shop online for the year’s trendiest accessories. We’ve pulled together the best online vintage clothing stores you’ll want to bookmark for the essentials.

Unique Vintage

Unique Vintage carries retro clothing for every taste, style and occasion. The website conveniently lets you shop by era from the ’20s to the ’70s. Their incredible sale section is also worth checking out. Get free shipping on orders over $200.

Dirty Birdies Vintage

This unique Etsy shop carries an assortment of vintage clothing and decor for different kinds of styles and tastes. You’ll find vintage dresses and skirts, accessories, and a ton of denim.

Modcloth

At Modcloth, there’s no such thing as an ordinary outfit. From dresses and accessories to shoes and swimwear, the website carries unique styles from hundreds of independent designers. You can currently enjoy 15% off + free shipping on orders over $100.

Ragstock

Ragstock is one of America’s longest-running retailers of vintage and recycled clothing with new cheaper shipping rates to Canada! Bless. Enjoy an additional 15% off sale items with promo code SALE15.

ASOS Marketplace

ASOS Marketplace carries news and vintage pieces from more than 750 boutiques (including Pretty Lavish). Find gorgeous, one-of-a-kind pieces at prices you’ll enjoy.

Flying Apple Vintage

Flying Apple Vintage describes itself as “vintage clothing for the modern adventurer.” The shop adds curated and new vintage items every week, and carries an assortment of clothing like ’80s dresses, ’70s jumpsuits, coats and trousers. You can even find a couple designer items like this black Dolce & Gabbana dress.

NASTY GAL

With New Year’s Eve coming up, Nasty Gal is the ultimate destination for sequined party dresses and faux fur coats. Right now, you can score a whopping 50% off everything—even sale!

Dirty City Vintage

This Etsy shop specializes in vintage clothing with a focus on slips, undergarments and lingerie. You can rummage through and find some gorgeous pieces like this coral lace slip or ’70s-inspired dressing gown.

Open For Vintage

For all your sustainable luxury shopping needs, check out Open For Vintage. This site brings together vintage marketplaces offering luxurious and high-end pre-owned fashion and accessories. You can even haggle on pieces you want by instead making an offer rather than paying a flat fee.

Farfetch

Farfetch specializes in luxury fashion, and brings vintage splendor to the masses. There’s something here for women, men and kids, too.

Echo Club House

Love all things ’90s? Then bookmark Echo Club House. You can find Spice Girls-esque platform shoes and Deadstock overalls Rachel Green would totally wear today.

eBay Canada

As one of the most trusted marketplaces in the world, eBay is a great place to begin your vintage search. Scour through endless items including Levi’s jeans and Dior stockings.

Consign Toronto