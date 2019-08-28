Westend61 via Getty Images

Hero Images via Getty Images

This is on par with numbers from around the world. In the U.S., the average number of children has gone down from 2.5 children to 1.9. In England, 46 per cent of families have one child. In Spain and Portugal, it’s about 30 per cent, and it’s also becoming more common in Italy, France and Germany, The Toronto Star reports. But still, there’s a stigma. “If you have one child, you are made to feel guilty for not having another,” Susan Newman, the author of The Case for the Only Child, previously told Psychology Today. “Your mother, your friends, even strangers tell you that “You can’t have just one. How can you do that to your child?” Many of the myths about only children — that they’re spoiled, badly-behaved, and aren’t fully socialized — persist, even though those finds mostly come from a single 1896 study that has since been debunked. More recent peer-reviewed studies find that only children aren’t actually all that different from kids with siblings, Time has reported. (One exception: only children do score higher than average in measures of intelligence and achievement, something they share with firstborns and children with one sibling.) Watch: Why only children may be more creative. Story continues after video.

There are several reasons why only child families are on the rise: The economic cost of having a child Kids are not cheap. According to MoneySense, the average cost of raising a child to age 18 in Canada is $253,946.97 — a number that increased by over $10,000 between 2011 and 2015. The single biggest cost is childcare, but food, clothing, health care, increased transit costs and recreation are all significant, too. When the New York Times polled Americans who didn’t want large families, the most common answer they received was that child care is too expensive.