TORONTO — Nearly twice as many Ontarians side with teachers’ unions as those who side with Premier Doug Ford’s government in the ongoing labour dispute, including 22 per cent of Progressive Conservative voters. “By a margin of nearly two-to-one (57 per cent versus 30 per cent), the public are siding with the unions, not the Ontario government,” pollster EKOS Politics said as part of new research released Thursday.

HuffPost Composite/Canadian Press Images There are nearly twice as many Ontarians supporting the teachers' unions than there are supporting Premier Doug Ford's government in their dispute, a new poll finds.

“All in all, the Ford Government was already in some difficulty with Ontario voters. This current dispute with the teacher unions is the last thing they need at this point and, depending on the outcome, it could end up crippling their prospects in 2022.” Ten per cent of the people polled said they support neither the government nor the unions. EKOS Politics polled 634 Ontario residents over the age of 18 by phone from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 3.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.