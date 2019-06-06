TORONTO — Ontario is expanding the sale of beer, wine and cider to almost 300 more stores this summer as part of Premier Doug Ford’s push to liberalize liquor rules in the province.

The Progressive Conservative government announced Thursday it will expand sales through a combination of permitting more LCBO agency stores in underserviced areas and by allowing more grocery stores to sell booze.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said some of the stores will open as soon as August.

“By opening up more alcohol retail outlets across the province we are not only making life easier for people, we are enabling economic opportunities for hundreds of new businesses ... and jobs across the province in the booming beer and wine sector,” he said.

The number of LCBO agency stores in underserviced areas, which will be rebranded LCBO Convenience Outlets, will rise to 60 in August, and up to 200 by spring 2020.