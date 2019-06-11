Ontario's Anti-Carbon Tax Stickers To Appear Just In Time For Federal Election

Nathan Denette/CP A woman pumps gas in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2011.

TORONTO — Ontario wants gas station operators to display mandatory anti-carbon tax stickers by the end of the summer — just as long weekend travellers fill up and before the federal election campaign gets underway. A proposed regulation would set Aug. 30 as the day gas pumps will be required to have the stickers, which critics have slammed as political propaganda. The proposal, which is open for comments until July 9, says the government is also developing enforcement plans, which could include an education campaign, written warnings, compliance orders and unspecified Provincial Offences Act charges. Legislation making the stickers mandatory was included in the budget bill and comes with fines of up to $10,000 per day for gas station operators who don’t comply.

It will cost taxpayers approximately $5,000 to print 25,000 decals, but that does not cover the cost to distribute them to the province's 3,200 gas stations. The stickers show that the federal carbon tax has added 4.4 cents a litre to the price of gasoline and that will rise to 11 cents per litre by 2022. They do not mention carbon tax rebates. The tax is expected cost to a typical household $258 this year and $648 by 2022. The federal government had estimated the average rebate would be $300 in Ontario, but the Canada Revenue Agency said earlier this month the average payment was $203 in the province. The Progressive Conservative government has said the stickers are about transparency. Premier Doug Ford has said he is staying out of the upcoming federal election — set for Oct. 21 — but has often spoken about the carbon tax as an election issue, hopeful a Conservative government will axe it.