Legislative Assembly of Ontario Ontario Minister Todd Smith speaks at Queen's Park after a report from the autism advisory panel was published Wednesday.

TORONTO — A new report from the Ontario government’s autism advisory panel will do little to quell the fears of families waiting for treatment, one clinician said Wednesday.

“I’m surprised that there isn’t a lot of detail, and I’m curious about what the implementation is going to look like,” said Nancy Marchese, a board-certified behaviour analyst and psychologist who supervises programs at Breakthrough Autism in Richmond Hill, Ont.

“This lays out broad guidelines that the community’s been talking about for years anyway,” she told HuffPost Canada.

“Meanwhile, we have kids that are getting budgets that are suboptimal levels of what they need. And there are people that are having trouble getting on the waitlist.”

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government published a report Wednesday from the panel it created after weeks of intense protest against its previous autism plan.

The report recommends that the government:

Provide funding based on an individual child’s needs,

Pay for a range of services, including applied behaviour analysis (ABA), speech and language pathology, occupational therapy and mental health services,

Provide mental health and crisis support through the Ministry of Health,

Stop sending children with autism into “seclusion rooms” at schools,

Assign each family a “care co-ordinator” to help them navigate the government program.

Similar recommendations were given to the PC government before its announcement in February, Marchese told HuffPost, recommendations that had also been given to the previous Liberal government.

“These are all messages that parents have said and professionals have said for years,” she said. “The key is going to be the implementation. ... What are these details? Are they going to follow what scientific best practices are?”