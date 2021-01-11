Ontario Grants $7.5M For Teacher Training To Support Students With Autism

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce makes an announcement on March 3, 2020.

Ontario is providing $7.5 million to train teachers to support students with autism spectrum disorder better, the province announced this weekend. The funding will go to an online training program for Ontario’s 72 publicly funded school boards, delivered by Sonderly, the training division of the Geneva Centre for Autism in Toronto. The additional funding comes after $6 million last year and will go toward an enhanced online training program for teachers with a live follow-up session, Andrew Davis, Sonderly’s director, told HuffPost Canada. Davis said there’s “no doubt” online learning — now extended until at least Jan. 25 for most Ontario students — is a challenge for students who have autism. “Our students are used to certain cues, or certain directions, from their environment that they’re familiar with,” he said. “And when you suddenly change that, it can be difficult for those kids with autism to use the skills that they already have, because they’re now being asked to use them in a different way, under different conditions, and that certainly is a challenge.”

Children are waiting while key developmental windows slip away. Monique Taylor, NDP Children and Youth Critic

In October 2020, advocacy group Ontario Autism Coalition said families have been left “in crisis” waiting for needs-based funding that was not yet in place. While the new funding may help educators support children with autism, more adults and support from educational assistants are needed to ensure classrooms are inclusive, Monique Taylor, the Ontario NDP’s critic for Children and Youth Services said in a statement to HuffPost. “Further, this funding for teachers is a far cry from the core services that families need and have been asking for,” Taylor said, adding it’s been a year since Smith announced the needs-based program. “Children are waiting while key developmental windows slip away. When I speak with families, that’s the real issue affecting their kids.” A spokesperson for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services said the ministry and its implementation working group are “continuing to make progress on the implementation of all aspects of the new needs-based Ontario Autism Program.” That includes a call for applications last month for organizations and service providers interested in delivering programs or services, they said.