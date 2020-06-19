Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce addresses the media in Toronto on June 9, 2020. Lecce had promised a plan for a safe September reopening of schools by the end of this month.

TORONTO — Ontario is set to announce a plan Friday for reopening schools in September.

Schools across the province have been closed since March 13, when the government moved to shut down much of the province to address the spread of COVID-19.

The school year has continued with remote learning since then, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce had promised a plan for a safe September reopening by the end of this month.

He is set to make the announcement later on Friday with Premier Doug Ford.

A report released this week by medical experts from Toronto’s SickKids Hospital said children are not the super-spreaders of COVID-19 they initially believed they would be.

Watch: Premier Doug Ford announced last month that schools would not reopen at this time. Story continues below.