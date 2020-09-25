NEWS
09/25/2020 13:35 EDT

Ontario Mandates Curfew For Bars, Restaurants As Strip Clubs Shut Down

Alcohol will not be served after 11 p.m. anywhere in the province.

Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Brass Rail, a popular Toronto strip club, is seen here in 2020. The Ontario government is ordering all strip clubs to close to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TORONTO — Ontario is making bars and restaurants shut down earlier and is closing all strip clubs in a bid to curb rising COVID-19 rates in the province.

The government says bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight, except for takeout and delivery, and will have to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m.

The province is also ordering all strip clubs to close. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the tighter regulations will help limit the potential for exposure in places where the risk of transmission is higher.

The move comes after the province changed the rules surrounding social gatherings last week, lowering the number of people permitted at outdoor events to 25 and indoor events to 10.

Ontario reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and one new death related to the virus.

The province said it processed 41,865 tests over the previous day, with another 65,227 under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

