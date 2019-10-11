Cole Burston/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference at the Toronto Police College in Toronto on Aug. 23, 2019.

TORONTO — An Ontario court says Premier Doug Ford’s government broke the law when it scrapped the province’s cap-and-trade system but even the groups who launched the case concede the finding won’t bring the program back.

Two of three judges on a divisional court panel said the government violated provincial laws when it failed to consult the public on a regulation ending Ontario’s cap-and-trade program last year.

The environmental groups that launched the case had sought a formal declaration against the government, but the judges declined the request and dismissed the case.