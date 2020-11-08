Ontario's New Seniors' Tax Credit Is Really A Gift To Real Estate Lobby

TORONTO — Ontario’s 2020 budget delivered a number of policies the province’s business lobby had asked for — including one tax credit that the government painted as a gift to seniors.

“Since the beginning [of the COVID-19 pandemic], we have promised to be there to help those struggling the most … This starts with giving back to all the seniors who built this province,” Finance Minister Rod Phillips said in a speech to the legislature Thursday.

He said a new tax credit, which offers up to $2,500 back on renovations to adapt homes for senior care, will help aging Ontarians with expensive improvements to make their homes safer.

“This investment will help tens of thousands of seniors stay in the homes they love, longer … Helping our seniors stay in their homes longer is something we can all support.”

The tax credit was actually requested by the real estate lobby.