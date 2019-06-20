POLITICS
06/20/2019 10:49 EDT | Updated 12 minutes ago

Ontario Cabinet Shuffle Sees Ford Demote Key Ministers, Add New Faces

Premier Doug Ford is making some major changes to his senior team.

  • Canadian Press
Chris Young/Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks into a holding room before speaking to journalists in Toronto on June 7, 2019, the one year anniversary of his election win.

TORONTO — Finance Minister Vic Fedeli is one of several high-profile ministers demoted in a major cabinet shuffle announced today by Premier Doug Ford.

The Progressive Conservative government has faced weeks of criticism after near-daily stories emerged of cuts that were hidden in Fedeli’s April budget.

Environment Minister Rod Phillips, who played a major role in the cancellation of the province’s cap-and-trade program, will replace Fedeli, who will be in charge of economic development.

Lisa MacLeod, who angered parents over her handling of the autism file as minister of children, community and social services is taking over the tourism, culture and sport portfolio.

READ MORE...

Another minister being demoted in the shuffle is Education Minister Lisa Thompson who will be responsible for government and consumer services.

The shuffle comes just after Ford and his Tories marked the one-year anniversary of winning a majority government.

Ford has been slipping in the polls, and some suggest he could hurt Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s chances of winning in Ontario in the October federal election.

More to come.

Earlier on HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: news Doug Ford Ontario politics politics vic fedeli ontario cabinet