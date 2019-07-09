Ontario Backs Liberals' $28 Million Commitment To Expand Midwifery

TORONTO — Ontario wants to give midwives across the province the ability to prescribe a wider variety medications, a move those in the profession say could help improve patient care.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that consultations are underway to expand midwives’ scope of practice with the body that regulates the profession. She said the province wants to enable midwives to use their education and training more effectively.

“One way that we can achieve our vision is to ensure that midwives have access to the most up-to-date and relevant drug treatments and therapies for their clients,” Elliott said. “The current regulatory framework does not enable this to occur.”

The laws that regulate midwives spell out specific medications they can prescribe to patients. For certain drugs, such as some narcotics, midwives currently have to consult a physician if they want to prescribe the medication to a patient.

Elliott asked the College of Midwives of Ontario in a recent letter to amend its drug regulations by the end of the year to expand what medications its members can prescribe.