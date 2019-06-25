HuffPost Canada The Ontario Cannabis Store website is pictured here on a mobile phone in Ottawa, on Oct. 18, 2018.

TORONTO — More than 2,400 Ontario residents complained to the provincial ombudsman about the government’s online marijuana store in the wake of delays and delivery problems.

Ontario’s ombudsman released his annual report Tuesday, and in it he notes that the Ontario Cannabis Store was the single most complained about government organization of the past fiscal year.

Paul Dube says his office had to establish a dedicated team to handle the volume of complaints, which included a man receiving an empty box and being told he would have to return it for a refund.