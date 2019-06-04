Ontario’s carbon plan would cost more than Liberals’ tax: report

The climate plan Doug Ford’s provincial government is proposing as an alternative to the Trudeau Liberals’ carbon tax would cost consumers and businesses much more than the federal scheme, Postmedia reports, quoting a study from Canadians for Clean Prosperity. The report, being released Tuesday, will show how the provincial Tories’ plan to target certain industries for emissions reductions would cost $334 million by 2022, or $62 per tonne of carbon removed. By contrast, the carbon tax will cost $214 million by that time, or $40 per tonne.

Canadian auto sales down for 15 straight months

Auto sales are considered a bellwether of economic activity, because when things get a little tight, buying a new car is one of the first things you put off. So it’s not good news that auto sales in Canada clocked a 5.9-per-cent decline in May, according to Desrosiers Automotive. This marks the 15th straight month vehicle sales are lower than they were a year earlier. And it’s likely no coincidence that auto sales started suffering not long after the Bank of Canada started raising interest rates. Canadians are taking longer loans than ever before to buy vehicles, and a seven-year loan is now the standard.

