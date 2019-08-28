Ontario Government Takes Carbon Tax Fight To The Supreme Court

TORONTO — The Ontario government is appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada for a decision on whether or not acarbon tax is constitutional.

“In June, we were disappointed to learn that in a split decision, the Ontario Court of Appeal did not accept our position that the federal carbon tax is unconstitutional,” Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said in a statement Wednesday.

“Despite this decision, we remain committed to using every tool at our disposal to fight against the job-killing carbon tax ... That is why we filed our appeal of the decision on the carbon tax to the Supreme Court of Canada today.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has spoken out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax regularly since taking power last summer.

He often calls it “the worst tax ever” and his government is spending $30 million to fight the tax with the court challenge and advertisements.

