All Ontario Catholic Schools Closed Tuesday As Teachers Strike

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS Teachers with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario participate in a strike in Toronto on Monday. The unions say class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses are sticking points for the teachers in negotiations with the province.

TORONTO — Catholic schools across Ontario will be closed Tuesday, as will public high schools and elementary schools in several boards.

The union representing Catholic teachers is holding a one-day strike Tuesday, while the other two unions are engaged in rotating strikes.

All three unions, as well as the one representing teachers in the French system, say they are frustrated with a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the provincial government.