Ontario Catholic Teachers Vote 97% In Favour Of Strike

Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury via Getty Images A teacher helps a young student with a tablet in a stock photo.

TORONTO — Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association president Liz Stuart says the vote sends a message to the government that members won’t accept an agreement that would be detrimental to learning and working conditions in schools.

The Catholic teachers are not yet in a legal strike position, and negotiations will continue.

OECTA is now the third of four major teachers’ unions whose members are heading toward potential strike action.