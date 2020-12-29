Police Bust Church Gatherings With Over 100 Maskless People In Ontario

Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook A sign outside the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters is seen here in a photo posted on Facebook in December 2020. Chatham-Kent Police say large gatherings were held at Old Colony Mennonite Church on Saturday and Sunday.

WHEATLEY, Ont. — Police have laid charges after they say large gatherings were held two days in a row in a Wheatley, Ont., church over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police say they found more than 100 people without masks inside the church at both times.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Merlin, Ont., was charged over the gathering at Old Colony Mennonite Church on Saturday.

They say another man from Merlin was charged over a gathering at the same church the next morning.