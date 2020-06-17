Doug Downey/Facebook Attorney General Doug Downey makes an announcement with Premier Doug Ford in a photo posted to Facebook Jan. 24, 2020.

TORONTO — An Ontario bill will make it harder to launch class action lawsuits like the ones accusing nursing homes of negligence during the COVID-19 pandemic, lawyers and advocates say. “If Bill 161 is law, our most vulnerable citizens, seniors in long-term care homes overrun with COVID, will not be able to use class actions to get justice,” Siskinds LLP lawyer Daniel Bach told MPPs at a Queen’s Park committee Thursday. “If we can’t have class actions in these sorts of mass tragedies, only some of those people will be able to afford to do it individually.” Class actions make a claim and seek damages on behalf of a group so that plaintiffs don’t have to hire lawyers and file lawsuits individually. One recently filed class action, alleging that negligence let COVID-19 spread rampantly at nursing homes owned by Revera Inc., has more than 1,000 plaintiffs. Bill 161, the Ontario’s government’s omnibus Smarter and Stronger Justice Act, could go to a final vote in coming weeks. It’s a wide-ranging bill that makes changes to legal aid, civil proceedings, juries and who can perform marriages. The law would also add new certification tests for class action lawsuits. Plaintiffs will have to show that their common issues “predominate” their individual issues and that a class action is “superior” to other means of seeking justice. Earlier:

“To be clear, this is not just about long-term care homes. This same predomination and superiority provisions will make cases about institutional abuse, like this country’s shameful history of residential schools or systemic racism and gender discrimination, harder to bring,” Bach said. He said that in the U.S., similar rules have stopped important class actions like one that alleged Walmart was systematically denying its female employees promotions and equal pay. Both he and Jana Ray, chief membership officer for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), told MPPs that those tests could keep future lawsuits against negligent long-term care homes out of court. The predominance test may be hard for plaintiffs in that type of lawsuit to pass, Ray said, because each alleged victim would have different health issues. But she said the class actions are needed because the “blanket issue” would be that the home didn’t have a plan to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.

... the concern is the superiority requirement will let defendants design their own justice. Daniel Bach

The superiority test could let corporations argue that plaintiffs should be given refunds or take complaints to a tribunal instead of suing en masse, Bach said. “Like all these things, we’re going to have to see what the courts do with it. But the concern is the superiority requirement will let defendants design their own justice.” For example, a corporation that injured patients with faulty pharmaceuticals could offer refunds and argue that’s a “superior” means justice than a ruling through a class action, Bach explained. ‘Adult orphanages’ Ray said it’s important for Ontarians to be able to bring class actions against nursing homes, especially if there is a second wave of COVID-19. “I’ve been on tours of long-term care homes and I have to tell you, they range from not-so-bad, modern facilities run by a city, all the way to, honestly, an adult orphanage straight out of ‘Annie.’ It’s terrible,” she said. At some homes, residents live four to a room with very little space between them, she said. “How can you control the spread of infection when you have facilities like this?”

Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Participants react during a vigil for COVID-19 victims at the Orchard Villa long-term care home in Pickering, Ont. on June 15, 2020.

Attorney General Doug Downey declined HuffPost Canada’s interview request. Bill 161 will modernize Ontario’s justice system and let Ontarians resolve legal disputes more quickly, Downey’s spokesperson Jenessa Crognali told HuffPost in an email statement. “These improvements will address issues that clog the system and slow down justice for everyone ... The proposed changes would not preclude individuals from seeking redress from other remedial avenues, but rather, these changes would ensure that a class action is the most appropriate procedure to obtain that redress,” she said. Crognali noted that many of the measures in Bill 161 came from recommendations made by the Law Commission of Ontario (LCO), an independent law reform agency. But the LCO’s 2019 report on reforming Ontario’s class action system specifically says there is no reason to adopt something like the United States’ Rule 23, which includes predominance and superiority provisions. However, two stakeholders did recommend during the LCO’s consultations that Rule 23 be brought to Ontario: the Canadian Bankers Association and the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association. The two associations said in a joint submission that the current certification test is too lax and allows cases to move forward, even if they aren’t well suited to class proceedings.

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during his daily updated on the COVID-19 pandemic at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 16, 2020.

Graham Hughes/Canadian Press Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are shown at Residence Yvon-Brunet, a long-term care home in Montreal on May 16, 2020.

He said everyone who reads it is shocked by the Canadian Armed Forces report, which said soldiers at Orchard Villa found staff was not using PPE properly and the home was infested with flies and cockroaches, among other problems. “As a society, we just can’t tolerate that,” Will said. “These individuals are very vulnerable. Many of them have severe physical difficulties; they are totally reliant on the care that’s provided to them in the home; many of them have issues of dementia and they can’t advocate for themselves.” “They are totally reliant on the owners of these facilities to provide proper care. And that was breached in a fundamental way and can’t be allowed to continue.”

As a society, we just can’t tolerate that. Lawyer Gary Will